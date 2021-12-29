OKEx Announces Phase 8 of Year-end Giveaways

To thank new and existing users for their continued support of OKEx Earn products, OKEx is launching the eighth phase of the Earn Year-End Gifts.

The eighth phase of the event will begin at 06:00 on 29 December 2021. With just a few clicks, users will be able to stake crypto assets and earn returns in return.

Eighth phase of the project: RACA

Participation model: Flash Opportunity

Start time: 29 December 06:00

To participate in Flash Deals through the OKEx website, click on the “Financial Services” tab in the top menu from the OKEx homepage, then click on Earn. On the page that opens, click on the “Flash Opportunities” tab.

To access Flash Deals through the OKEx app, click on Earn/DeFi from the app home screen and then click on the “Flash Deals” tab.

OKEx Earn will launch its RACA staking service at 06:00 on 29 December 2021. With just a few clicks, users will be able to stake RACA and earn returns in return.

How is RACA Staked?

Web: From the OKEx home page, click on the “Financial Services” tab in the top menu, then click on Earn from the drop-down list. On the Earn page, you can find RACA via the search box or by navigating the list of assets. Click Select to see the stake information, then select the amount of RACA you want to stake and click Join.

Mobile: Tap Earn on the app’s home screen. Then use the search box or scroll through the list of assets to find RACA. Tap Select to view more information, then tap Join by selecting the amount of RACA you want to stake.