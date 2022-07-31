Okay, it’s finally time to hate Billy Butcher

Billy Butcher is on the verge between an antihero and a villain, but the 3rd season of “Boys” confirms that it’s finally time to hate him. Although he may be an antihero, he is not a sheep in wolf’s clothing, as is the case with many misunderstood antihero characters. The Butcher (Karl Urban) is inhuman, but he is often united against superheroes who commit terrible deeds. But the fact that the actions of the Butcher are not as monstrous as the actions of the Homelander does not mean that he is not a monster who deserves appropriate treatment.

In season three, Billy Butcher and Huey take Temp V to gain powers. While season 2 centers around Huey’s hatred of the Butcher, season 3 of “The Boys” brings them closer together. After learning that Temp V causes deadly side effects, Butcher nevertheless recruits Huey for his plan. When he decides to spare Huey and leave alone, Huey is grateful, even though he should have been angry at the Butcher’s decision to sacrifice him without his consent.

Huey’s rejection of the Butcher is necessary to preserve the main themes of “Boys”. This is demonstrated in the season one finale, where Huey decides to save A-Train instead of letting him die. While Butcher kidnaps and ties a bomb to Stillwell, he proves that he will stop at nothing to kill Homelander. The main theme of the Boys indicates that revenge solves nothing; it will not bring back what was lost, but will only exacerbate violence and destruction in a corrupt world. While Mother’s Milk, Frenchy and Kimiko may reject the Butcher’s antics, Huey is the main character of the show, a vessel for the audience who reacts to Wout’s madness like a normal person. The adoption of Huey the Butcher goes against the show’s theme laid out at the end of the first season. When the Butcher decides to take Temp V alone, Huey shouts that the Butcher saved him. This is not only unrealistic, but also forgives the monstrous actions of the Butcher. There is no doubt that he has now become a villain.

Why the Butcher can’t escape punishment in season 4 of “Boys”

The 8th episode of the 3rd season of “Boys” reveals the dark and tragic ending of the Butcher and shows that he is dying from the abuse of Temp V. After Starlight tells the Butcher that three doses can end in death, he continues to use the experimental drug to level the playing field between himself and the Soups. Since he is suffering from enormous guilt over the suicide of his brother Lenny and the death of his wife Becky, he doesn’t care what happens to him. The butcher will always take revenge first, and he doesn’t care who he hurts in the process, since he already considers himself a monster. It is fitting that the Butcher will end up hurting himself, as this is not only what the Butcher expects, but also what the show needs.

In the third season of “Boys” it becomes clear that Billy Butcher is the real villain of the series. While the parallels between Homeland and Butcher are barely noticeable in the first two seasons, the comparisons become more obvious in the third season. The butcher may be unable to realize how pointless his quest for revenge is, but that doesn’t mean he deserves sympathy. The Butcher is not a hero because he decides to spare Huey at the last minute; he is a monster if he thinks about sacrificing Huey’s life. “Boys” can be cruel, but ultimately they show the senselessness of violence and revenge, while at the same time contributing to a very strong undercurrent of love, forgiveness and acceptance. However, this message won’t be clear until the Butcher gets his due.