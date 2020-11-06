Oi’s virtual auction is confirmed for December 14

The auction of Oi’s towers and data centers is scheduled for December 14, one of the most competitive in the sector, which will take place virtually due to covid-19. According to the decision, the participants, along with the proposal, must inform an e-mail, in which they will receive the link to access the hearing – and the delivery of the documents will be confirmed by receipt.

“In-person access will not be granted to Recoveries, creditors or participants, due to the pandemic, however, physical participation by the Public Prosecutor and the Judicial Administrator is optional,” defined the judge responsible for the case.

This is another step in the operator’s recovery plan, whose actions will allow it to resume sales negotiations. “As a market solution, the Recoveries proposed and obtained with massive approval in AGC, and subsequent ratification of the Court, authorization for the creation and sale of UPIs”, declared the authority.



