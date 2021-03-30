Oil refinery explodes after being struck by lightning [video]

This Monday morning (29), an oil refinery in Java, Indonesia, caught fire after being struck by lightning. The footage taken by a drone and sent to Reddit shows the extent of the episode and the dense dark smoke that took over the sky throughout the morning.

The incident left six people living near the refinery seriously injured and about 1,000 people were forced to leave their homes, according to The New York Times. Another 23 people received treatment for minor injuries.

“The cause of the fire is not known with certainty, but at the time of the incident, it was raining very heavily with lightning,” said state oil refinery Pertamina in a statement.

The blast damaged houses close to the region and could be heard from more than 160 kilometers away. The company says it had enough gas to supply the country for about four weeks and that the damage from the fire was mainly limited to storage tanks. The incident should not significantly disrupt the refinery’s operations.

Second time

Two years ago, the company was responsible for another accident, when the oil leaked from a well and contaminated a 12 km stretch of the coast of Java. At the time, environmentalists said the company acted slowly to contain the spill and prevent further damage to nature.