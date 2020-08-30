Oi TV Fibra expands operations in Northeast Brazil

Oi TV Fibra has expanded its coverage in Northeast Brazil in the last few days. The pay-TV operator is now in three more cities in the region with FTTH technology: João Pessoa (PB), Juazeiro do Norte (CE) and Paulista (PE).

The information appeared on the Line-UP website this Saturday. In the first two cases, the company added new direct operations. In the municipality of Pernambuco, the performance is an extension of the affiliate of Recife (PE).

Now, the provider further strengthens its presence in the Northeast region of the country. Until then, it was also present in other cities, such as Caruaru (PE), Fortaleza (CE), Salvador (BA) and Vitória da Conquista (BA).

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to FTTH (Fiber To The Home) technology, Oi also provides pay-TV services via satellite (DTH), with coverage throughout Brazil, except São Paulo.

This unit, by the way, was confirmed in mid-August and will also be sold by the operator. The starting price is R $ 20 million, including a package that includes DTH customers, infrastructure and equipment.

Its optical fiber division is another one that is for sale and had an appreciation in recent weeks, with a minimum value of R $ 20 billion. With the permanent expansion of services in Brazil, the increase in costs for those interested is justified.



