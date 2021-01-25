Oi TV Fibra adds Netflix exclusive channel on the network

This Friday (22), Netflix increased its integration with conventional pay TV operator. Oi TV Fibra included in its grid a channel for direct access to the streaming service, numbered 100.

The provider is the third in the segment to perform the addition. The first was Vivo, in October 2018. Two months later, NET – now Claro net tv – started testing the novelty and later inserted it into its 4K decoder.

The channel makes it possible to enter the Netflix platform without needing a Smart TV or internet connection. Just enter the channel, log in and enjoy your favorite series and movies.

However, it is important to note that the dedicated channel only serves as a facility for the operator’s subscriber. It does not include a Netflix subscription, which will need to be made separately from pay TV.

Hi Fiber TV

Oi TV Fibra has its operations in some regions of Brazil, but not in all places where the company also operates with satellite technology (DTH). Check out the locations where she is present:

Angra dos Reis (RJ), Belém (PA), Belo Horizonte (MG), Brasília (DF), Cabo Frio (RJ), Campina Grande (PB), Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ), Caruaru (PE), Chapecó (SC) ), Curitiba (PR), Divinópolis (MG), Fortaleza (CE), Goiânia (GO), João Pessoa (PB), Juazeiro do Norte (CE), Juiz de Fora (MG), Manaus (AM), Montes Claros ( MG), Novo Hamburgo and São Leopoldo (RS), Petrópolis (RJ), Poços de Caldas (MG), Porto Alegre (RS), Pouso Alegre (MG), Recife (PE), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Rio Verde (GO), Rondonópolis (MT), Salvador (BA), Teresópolis (RJ), Ubá (MG), Varginha (MG) and Vitória da Conquista (BA).

Did you like the inclusion of Netflix in the Oi TV Fibra grid? If you are an operator user, what do you think of it? Give your opinion to us!