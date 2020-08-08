Oi signed an exclusivity agreement with Claro, Vivo, TIM

The operator Oi signed an exclusive agreement with Claro, Vivo and TIM for the sale of its mobile phone division. The information was released in the late afternoon of Friday (7) and happens after the Highline gave up on the negotiations.

In a relevant fact informed to the market, Oi states that the revised offer of R $ 16.5 billion presented on July 27 was decisive for the exclusivity to be granted to the consortium.

According to the company, the new agreement will be valid until next Tuesday (11), but it can be automatically renewed for equal and successive periods, something that did not happen in the case of Highline.

Once again, the objective of the new agreement between Oi and the three competitors is “to guarantee the safety and speed of ongoing negotiations” and to allow operators to be pre-qualified in the condition of “stalking horse”, that is, the first bidder in the auction.

Thus, operators gain the right to cover other proposals received by Oi. It is worth remembering that the company is asking for at least R $ 15 billion for its mobile telephony division and the consortium’s R $ 16.5 billion proposal is considered satisfactory.

For now, there is no forecast for the negotiation to be concluded. Even so, TIM should be the main beneficiary in a possible sale of Oi, since the company should have “the largest share”.



