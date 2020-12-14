Oi auction happens today; see how is the telephony market

This Monday (14), Oi is going through a decisive moment of its judicial recovery, with a profound influence on the Brazilian telecommunications market: the auction of the company’s mobile network, whose purchase preference is the consortium formed by its main competitors, Tim , Vivo and Claro.

After a firm proposal of R $ 16.5 billion, it is likely that the division of Oi Móvel will join the portfolio of the other telephony giants in Brazil and take the sector to a new reconfiguration, resulting in an increase in the concentration of the sector.

The potential sharing between rivals would result in the following division of the Brazilian market: Vivo would go from 33% stake to 37%; TIM, from 23% to 32%; and Claro, from 26% to 29%. In this case, Oi would disappear from the mobile segment, leaving the remaining 2% of the customer base in the hands of regional operators.

Another possible bidder at the auction is Highline do Brasil, a cell phone infrastructure company, which also submitted a formal purchase proposal, the value of which was not revealed, but which was eventually supplanted by the trio.

How should the Brazilian mobile phone market look?

According to the statements by the senior manager of Omdia in the Americas, Ari Lopes, the expectation is that Tim will keep the largest slice of Oi Móvel, following a strategy of the consortium, to obtain less resistance from the competitive and regulatory point of view.

The expert explained to Exame magazine that, when sharing assets, the trend is to allocate more customers to the operator with less market share in each region. The division should therefore be the regional customer portfolio of the operators, segmented by DDD’s.

An eventual hegemony of one tele over the others could affect competition and be a matter of question by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). Another point to be taken into account in the division is the amount of frequency of each tele, a type of highway through which the internet signals travel, the extent of which determines a greater coverage capacity and quality of service.



