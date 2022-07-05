Ohio State Reportedly Hires Son of Former Buckeyes Great

Ohio State is reportedly hiring staff from its men’s basketball program.

Adam Jardi of The Columbus Dispatch reports that Nick Kellogg has joined the Buckeyes men’s basketball staff. He was appointed assistant to head coach Chris Holtmann and director of scouting.

Kellogg is the son of Buckeye legend Clark Kellogg, who played for the team for three seasons (1979-82).

It is reported that before taking on this role, Kellogg spent the previous two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks as a video coordinator.

Kellogg and Holtmann do have some history. They met each other when Holtmann recruited him as an assistant at Ohio University.

Kellogg spent four years at the school and averaged 10 points per game.

The school’s official announcement is expected to be made later this week.