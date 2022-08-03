Ohio State Coach Ryan Day and Wife Announce Generous Donation

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina are donating more money to mental health development.

The Day family is going to donate $1 million to fund mental health research at the Ohio State Medical Center.

The money will fund Nina and Ryan’s Day-long Resilience Fund, which will be held by the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, according to Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch.

Day has been outspoken about mental health many times, including when he lost his father to suicide when he was just eight years old.

He talked about it with Fox Sports’ Tom Rinaldi last October and how it affected his views on mental health.

This is an incredible act on the part of Day and his wife as they try to help others cope with their own trauma.