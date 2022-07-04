Ohio State Athletic Director Warned about Other College Sports

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith has a warning for the rest of college sports regarding the current conference landscape.

The Big Ten and SEC were already separating from the rest of college football before USC/UCLA and Oklahoma/Texas joined them, respectively.

Now, with these schools, the separation will only get worse from now on.

“The Big Ten and the SEC have frankly parted ways before this,” Smith said via On3. “Before Texas and Oklahoma. To USC and UCLA. Our conferences broke up a long time ago. So it contributes to this separation. So, we have always been the two leading conferences in the country for a lot of different reasons. This further confirms this.

“Who knows what other schools and conferences will do as a reaction, we just have to wait and see. But who knows. As a result of these changes, another major conference may appear. So, we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s hard to guess.”

He’s not wrong. It’s only a matter of time before there will be two mega conferences in sports, and the absolute winner of each conference will play for the title.

Bye, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12.