Oh My Girl Has Joined the K-pop Fandom Platform ‘Blip’

On September 10th, the new K-pop fandom platform “Blip” announced that they will be opening the Blip platform for Oh My Girl.

The platform said, “We will support Oh My Girl, the group that has been at the top since their debut, and their fandom, Miracle.”

Currently, “Blip” alone has served a total of 17 K-pop artists including Kang Daniel, Red Velvet, Blackpink, SHINee, EXO, Twice and many more, making Oh My Girl the 18th artist to join them.

Meanwhile, according to “Blip”, the number of members of Oh My Girl’s fan cafe has shown a sharp increase since they appeared on MNET’s survival program “Queendom” which aired last year.

By having an increase in fancafe members by over 26,000, Oh My Girl’s members have increased by 2.7 times since joining the program, therefore the group now has nearly 80,000 members in their fancafe.



