Oh! Joe Gorga Says “Blood doesn’t Mean family” As He Plans to Skip Sister Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

There’s a shadow in the air. Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas are getting ready for a wedding, but her brother Joe Gorga doesn’t seem thrilled.

“Blood doesn’t make you a family,” 42—year-old Gorga signed a deleted Instagram Story on Friday, August 5, sharing a group photo with his wife Melissa Gorga and their friends.

“This is us,” friend Lisa Simpson wrote along with a group shot.

Although neither Joe nor Melissa, 43, have commented further on the meaning of his cryptic message, Us Weekly has confirmed that the couple has no plans to attend Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding.

The 50-year-old author of Standing Strong and Ruelas are going to tie the knot this weekend, which will be filmed for an episode of the spin-off RHONJ.

“I invite a lot of housewives. …Let’s see who comes and who can and who can’t,” Giudice, who shares four daughters with ex—husband Joe Giudice, exclusively teased us with her wedding plans in May. “I’ve done a lot [at the moment]. … [Luis] is very practical [too], and that’s what I like.”

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star got engaged to her beau in October 2021 after almost a year of dating. At that time, her younger brother was happy for her.

“I’m so excited. I’m so happy for her,” the developer told Us Weekly at the time, noting that he cried when he first found out about it. “[Luis] came exactly the way she needed. She needed Superman to come and take her life and fix everything, and that’s exactly what he’s doing. I’ve always said she needs a man-beast, and he’s one of them.

After Teresa’s engagement, the relationship with her brother heated up. During the three-part RHONJ season 12 reunion that aired earlier this year, Joe ran away after his sister was asked about their relationship. — You have to stop humiliating me. Act like a sister,” he shouted, calling Theresa an idiot before leaving.

“Andy Cohen asked me a question and I gave my answer,” the bride—to-be told us in April about the tense exchange. “So when I gave my answer, my brother said: “Here you are humiliating me.” And I was like, “First of all, I would never humiliate my brother. I love my brother.'”

She added: “He’s my only brother. I just adore him. For example, he is my younger brother [and], no matter what, I will always take the blame for him, [because] I am the older sister. I’ll take the blame. I don’t care. Blame it on me. …Andy asked me a question, I answered the question. That was my opinion, and he didn’t like my answer.”

Teresa later publicly apologized to her brother via Instagram in May. “I’m so sorry that I didn’t mean at all that there was so much going on during the recording that I lost myself. I love you very much ❤️ XOXO,” she wrote then.

With a report by Diana Cooper