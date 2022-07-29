Oh, “Ant-Man 3” makes the same MCU promises as “Doctor Strange 2”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” promises to significantly affect the MCU in the future, as promised by “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. “Ant-Man 3” will be Paul Rudd’s fifth game as the main character, who will be joined again by Evangeline Lily, who played the role of Hope van Dyne/Wasp, and Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will return as Hank Pym. and Janet van Dyne, respectively. MCU newcomer Katherine Newton will play Cassie, Scott Lang’s daughter, who grew up during the “splash” and will eventually follow in her father’s superhero footsteps.

The SDCC panel from Marvel Studios has brought with it a lot of new information about the future of the Marvel cinematic universe. It is confirmed that “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” will mark the beginning of the fifth phase of the MCU. This marks an interesting change, since Ant-Man films have previously been used as a springboard to larger collaboration films, for example, the first solo film about Ant-Man, which allowed him to appear in the movie “The First Avenger: Confrontation”, or the scene after the credits from the movie “Ant-Man”. Ant-Man and the Wasp who eventually led the Avengers to rob time in Avengers: Finale.

Now that the direction of the future MCU is known — both “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” have been announced at the end of Phase 6 — the narrative line of the Multiverse saga has become clearer. Both Kevin Feige and Quantumania director Peyton Reed have promised that Ant-Man 3 will live up to the hype and significantly affect the MCU in the future. These same promises were made before the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and he really fulfilled his mission to further explore the Multiverse and demonstrate what was possible. Given the position of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania in Phase 5 and the presence of Kang (Jonathan Majors) as the villain, there is enough information to believe that both Feigi and Reed are telling the truth, and that Ant-Man 3 will fix the situation. on these promises.

“Ant-Man 3” will seriously change the MCU (like “Doctor Strange 2”)

The director of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania, Peyton Reed, recently said in an interview that the third Ant-Man film will change the MCU forever. Although very little of the plot has been revealed so far, Kang the Conqueror’s presence as the villain seems to live up to that promise. Kang was first introduced in the first season of Loki as The One Who Stays, one of the variants of Kang who intended to protect the timeline. After Silvia (Sofia Di Martino) killed him, the timeline began to crack, and the boundaries between universes began to weaken. Now that it’s become clear that Kang is the next Thanos-level threat, his role in Ant-Man 3 could really change the balance of power in the MCU forever.

“Doctor Strange 2” was also constantly advertised as an MCU shake-up movie. He expanded the concept of the Marvel movie multiverse, which was presented in the films “Loki” and “Spider-Man: No Home”, proving that there are an infinite number of universes. In addition, the appearance of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who can travel through the Multiverse at will, may change the scope of the MCU. Instead of forcing the 616 heroes to wait for the dangers of the Multiverse to come to them, they could use the forces of America to find it for themselves. The concept of “invasion” was also introduced as a collision of two realities, as a result of which one of them will eventually be destroyed. The invasions will undoubtedly play a big role in the preparations for Avengers: Secret Wars. The MCU-altering payoff from Doctor Strange 2 may take a little longer than the payoff from Ant-Man 3, but the foundation is certainly laid.

The team of “Ant-Man 3” was compared to “Doctor Strange 2”

Kevin Feige promises that “Ant-Man 3” will be a joint film in the same spirit as “Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness.” However, although the participation of Scarlet Witch Elizabeth Olsen and America Chavez was confirmed as part of the film quite early, the news about Ant-Man 3 so far seems to concern only the Lang and Pym families. Feigi may be referring to the introduction of MODOK and Kang’s substantial role in the film, which is a change from how the villains functioned in previous MCU solo games. MCU villains are monotonous most of the time, so it will be interesting to see how Kang’s role will be expanded in Phases 5 and 6.

Feigi also explained that the function of sequels in the future will change in the future of the MCU. While the Avengers teams were usually intended for major event films, such as the four previous Avengers or Civil War films, now the individual sequels of the franchise will also act as small crossovers, as happens in the comics.