Offset was honored with the key to Gwinnett County — the Georgia suburb where he and his bandmates in Migos grew up — during the first edition of his Offset Toy Giveaway event.

According to Fox 5, the rapper (real name Kiari Sefus) held an event in his hometown last Friday (December 23) to help children in a difficult life situation.

“I just wanted to repay my community,” Cephus reportedly told the crowd. “Thank you to all the children for always supporting me, always listening to me and always being there for me, you know? You all hold me. You know that we are going through difficult times, but God is good.”

In a separate statement to Fox 5, Cephus said of his charitable work, “I love seeing celebrities give back to the community, and you know, they do everything they can to get kids where they need to go.”

During the event, Cephus was approached by David Still—the mayor of Lawrenceville, the city of Atlanta that holds Gwinnett County’s seat in local government—who handed him the key to the city. Acknowledging the honor in a post posted on Instagram, the rapper wrote: “I’m going to do more for my community, not just holidays or a one-time thing that I want to change [so in the original].”

“I thank God for blessing me to be able to bless others, it’s not just a gift, it’s help on my side to make NAWF better [so in the original].”

Last week, Cephus spoke about his emotional state in the weeks following the death of his Migos bandmate and cousin Takeoff (also known as Kirschnik Ball), who was fatally shot in Houston, Texas, on November 1. The late Compadre postponed the release of his upcoming album “Father Of 4” even after Ball’s death.

Cephus also paid tribute to Ball at his first concert after the latter’s death, a performance at a Miami nightclub where he threw dollar bills into the audience and performed many Migos hits, including “Fight Night” and “Bad And Boujee.”‘.