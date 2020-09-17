Offset, Cardi B’s now ex, has a whole collection of blue cars

For three years, Offset and Cardi B were one of the most powerful couples in hip hop. And they both love cars.

Offset was not only Cardi B’s husband, but he’s also a successful musician and has even landed a few acting jobs. In this way, they had a lot of money to spend, and they often spent it on exotic and luxurious cars.

The now ex-couple had a daughter together, Kulture, and although they had many ups and downs in the past, they finally announced their separation, which we will hear about in the coming months, as they have an impressive car collection and there is likely a dispute over they.

Today we will only focus on the blue cars from Offset, a collection dedicated to his late friend Nipsey Hussle.

To pay tribute to him, Offset posted a photo in April 2019 showing five exotic cars painted in a special shade of blue in memory of Hussle.

These cars were, as Rap Current put it, from left to right, a Bentley Bentayga, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a Lamborghini Urus, a Lamborghini Aventador, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. All of these luxury cars were given a custom paint job of “Nipsey Blue,” which is a shade of blue that was used to honor his friend.

Obviously this is a rich and powerful collection from Offset. The Bentayga has a 440 hp engine and costs $ 160,000. The Wraith has a 620 horsepower engine and starts at $ 320,000. The Urus has a 640 hp engine and starts at $ 200,000. The Aventador has a 730 horsepower engine and starts at $ 420,000. The Cullinan has a 560-hp engine and starts at $ 320,000.



