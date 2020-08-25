Offline find ability to Samsung Find My Mobile app

The Find My Mobile feature helps users locate a lost phone. With the latest app update, Find My Mobile also works with Galaxy devices that aren’t connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network, according to XDA Developers.

“Offline discovery” feature will take advantage of nearby Galaxy devices. This will work like the “Audience Discovery” feature that Tile tracker devices make use of when not Bluetooth. If your phone cannot be found over Wi-Fi or cellular connection, the phone will be located thanks to nearby Galaxy devices.

If the offline find feature is enabled, your phone will be able to scan for other devices. This way, if your device is within range of any item, you will be able to help others find their lost phones, smart watches or headphones.

This feature is not turned on by default. You can enable or disable this in settings. If you are concerned about your privacy, you can encrypt your offline location. It is not known which mass network technology Samsung uses or which watches and headsets can be found through this technology.

If you are traveling, you may not always be able to access Wi-Fi or cellular service, especially if you travel internationally. If you lose your phone in this state, it can become a disaster.

It looks like Samsung will send notifications to users who received the latest Find My Mobile update. By clicking on the notification, it is possible to access the section in the settings that allows to turn the “offline find” feature on and off. Here you can perform the necessary opening and closing operations.



