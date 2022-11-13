Officially: Taylor Lautner from “Twilight” is married, and now there are two Taylor Lautners

Let’s give it away for a happy couple!

It would seem that these Hollywood wedding bells are ringing once again, as the “Twilight” alum has officially tied the knot. Taylor Lautner and his longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome became husband and wife. Around this time last year, they got engaged, and to be honest, it’s hard to believe that time flew by so quickly. The reports indicate that the two had a beautiful ceremony, but of course this union means one big thing — now there are officially two Taylor Lautners!

Last Friday, the newlyweds jumped off a broom at Epoch Estate Wines, near Paso Robles, California. According to the Daily Mail, the ceremony was attended by 100 of the couple’s closest friends and family members. The news outlet also received photos from the beautiful event, which show that now the husband and wife look good and close their lips. In general, it was a really beautiful day that they will definitely never forget.

Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner were introduced by the actor’s sister, who met the former Miss Dome at a small church in Nashville. In the end, the Lautners got engaged (exactly a year before their wedding), and the actor asked a question so sweetly. As the star explained, he proposed in their kitchen because his lady loves to cook. After the official announcement of the engagement, they seemed quite happy. Since then, Dome has also worn her cute ring at parties and other public events. As an example, look at the photo below from the Halloween party:

These two turned out to be one of Hollywood’s most adorable but cold couples and demonstrated it in several ways. However, one thing that struck fans almost immediately after their engagement was that after they tied the knot, they had the same first and last name. Even Keke Palmer was fascinated by the possible name change of Taylor Dome. This is, of course, an unusual situation, but at the same time quite nice.

In addition, many also found pleasure in the fact that “Twilight” had a funny effect on their relationship. Taylor Lautner previously joked that his fiancee was once Edward’s team (like many fans at the time). The 30-year-old star has a very good sense of humor. In fact, after his partner posted a video in which she mocked her love for Robert Pattinson and mentioned that she ended up staying with Lautner, her beau dryly replied, “About the time I won something.”

It goes without saying that the audience saw how the actor grew up before their eyes. Once a child actor known for his roles in films such as The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lavagirl in 3-D, he eventually became a teenage heartthrob thanks to his role in The Twilight Saga. With all this in mind, it must be unrealistic for some longtime fans to know that he is now a full-fledged adult with a ring on his finger.

While it’s crazy to think that Taylor Lautner is now married, it’s even more incredible that he has a spouse who now bears his first and last name. However, what doesn’t seem incredible is the love these two seem to share, and we wish them all the best as they begin this new chapter in their lives.