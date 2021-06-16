Official: You Can Play Series Exclusives on Xbox One Through xCloud

Official: Thanks to its streaming game service, Microsoft will allow Xbox One users to enjoy next-generation games such as Flight Simulator.This time Microsoft does not want to leave anyone behind and intends to further extend the life cycle of Xbox One. The Redmond company has just announced that, thanks to xCloud, owners of the console will also be able to enjoy some new generation games, like Microsoft Flight Simulator, exclusive until now for PC and Xbox Series X / S. “For those millions of people who still play on Xbox One, we hope to share news soon about how we plan to offer several of these next gen games through Xbox Cloud Gaming, as we already do on tablets, mobile devices and browsers,” he said. Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor-in-Chief.

Although it does not seem that the service will arrive in time for the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator on consoles, scheduled for July 27, Microsoft’s head of cloud gaming, Kareem Choudhry, has promised that it will arrive “later this anus”. In fact, the company began updating xCloud servers at the end of last May, and it did so with the Xbox Series X hardware in mind, which will allow its catalog to be incorporated and will further improve latency levels.

What is xCloud?

Defined as “the future of Xbox”, this new service, which is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, allows us to play via streaming a catalog of more than 100 games using a phone or tablet (as long as it is Android, iOS is getting a little more begging). The only thing we need is our mobile phone, a remote control and an internet connection (you also have 5 Ghz mobile data and 10 Mbps download). xCloud wants to allow us to continue our games anytime, anywhere, and through any device. Microsoft is even considering releasing xCloud on other consoles, although at the moment there does not seem to be much progress in that regard.