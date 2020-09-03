Official: Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold

The two Microsoft subscriptions will be more expensive from October in the Latin American market; including large countries like Mexico and Brazil.

Microsoft announced this Wednesday that it will raise the price of subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass in many regions of Latin America; including Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. The North American company, as reported by the Brazilian media Tecnoblog and the Mexican LevelUp, has notified users of this increase in the monthly fee of both memberships through an email.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass price increase will be on October 20

“We are continuously re-evaluating our business, it has been several years since we adjusted the prices of our services in Latin America,” they begin by saying. They assure, in their words, that this type of upward readjustment responds to the security of the correct price of their products and services, “including a reflection of the changes that occur in market conditions.”

However, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes Xbox Live Gold), Xbox Game Pass for console and Xbox Live GOLD will go up in price in a few weeks. Xbox Game Pass will go from $ 139 MXN to $ 149 MXN. In turn, the monthly Xbox Live Gold subscription will go from $ 149 MXN to $ 169 MXN; while the annual option will leave the $ 999 MXN to $ 1159 MXN.



