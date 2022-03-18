Official transfer offer from Ajax to Altay Bayındır

Last minute Fenerbahçe transfer news… The first official move came from Ajax for Altay Bayındır, who was transferred by Fenerbahçe at the insistence of Ersun Yanal. The Dutch giant sent an official letter to Fenerbahçe for Altay Bayındır, expressing that they were interested in the transfer. The Yellow-Navy Blues are planning to sit on the bargaining table with 15 million euros for the successful goalkeeper. After all these events, the fans once again stated how right Ersun Yanal was in the transfer.

FIRST OFFICIAL STEP FOR ALTAY BAYDIR

Fenerbahçe’s successful net keeper Altay Bayındır has been following the Dutch giant Ajax for a while. It was learned that the first official step came after the news in the Dutch press that Ajax was interested in Altay.

LETTER OF INTEREST FROM AJAX TO FENERBAHÇE

It has been reported that the Ajax club has sent a letter to Fenerbahçe and officially conveyed that it is interested in Altay Bayındır. It was stated that although this letter of interest is not an official offer, it means “I can make an official offer”.

FENERBAHÇE WANTS 15 MILLION EURO

It is also stated that if Ajax submits its official offer, the Yellow-Navy Blue club will demand a testimonial fee of around 15 million euros.

NEW CONTRACTUAL NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUE WITH ALTAY BAYINDIR

In the meantime, it is among the news that Altay continues to negotiate with Fenerbahçe for a new contract. The yellow-dark blue staff decided to extend the contract with the national net keeper, whose contract will expire in 2023. (Calendar)