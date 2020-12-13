Official trailer of the new Mass Effect game released

The official trailer of BioWare’s new Mass Effect game has been released. The Mass Effect series emerges as a highly acclaimed series. Especially the second game of the series is among the popular productions.

The new Mass Effect will be a new generation game

Mass Effect: Andromeda, the fourth game in the Mass Effect series, had a very problematic debut. The errors contained in the game were so many that you could have difficulty playing the game. Some of the mistakes included funny scenes, of course. In addition, it is said that this game will not appear on older generation consoles with the arrival of new generation consoles. So the new Mass Effect will be a completely new generation game.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lg-Ctg6k_Ao&feature=emb_title

Of course, there is a company such as EA, perhaps they can bring the game to older generation consoles to make money from other platforms. There are a few details towards the end of the trailer. The character shown takes an N7 symbol out of the snow. Next to the spaceship shown, we see our friends who were with us in the previous game of the Salarian and Turian race. BioWare is still in an early phase of the game and has quite a long time to complete. We hope they don’t have the same problem with Andromeda.



