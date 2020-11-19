Official trailer of new film with Tom Holland is released

Finally the first trailer of the new film with Tom Holland (Spider-Man Far From Home) came out. Called Chaos Walking, or Chaos: The Beginning, the film also features actress Daisy Ridley. On Thursday (19), Lionsgate, responsible for the production, released the trailer with unpublished scenes and increased the hype of the feature.

The story of Chaos: The Beginning

The film is based on the book The Motive, written by Patrick Ness. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic future in which humans began to explore new planets. Meanwhile, somewhere, a rare and dangerous infection killed all women and affected men, making their thoughts audible.

In the middle of this confusion, the young Viola Eade (Daisy Ridley) ends up crashing the ship and being trapped in the middle of all these men. To help her, the boy Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) will need to flee his city and control his thoughts.

The Chaos Walking trailer

In the video, you can understand a little bit of the plot of the film, which is a science fiction production. The special effects appear to be a separate show, with a great production to differentiate the lines and thoughts.

The atmosphere of the trailer is passed by a soundtrack that creates a sense of danger and attention to the extreme. It is possible to see Todd and Viola having to deal with the men who pursue them.

The production

The film is directed by Doug Liman and screenplay by Charlie Kaufman. In addition to Holland and Ridley, the cast also features Mads Mikkelsen, David Oyelowo, Mylène Dinh-Robic and Nick Jonas.

Before scheduled for March 2019, Chaos Walking is set to debut on January 22, 2021.



