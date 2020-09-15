Official Trailer of Netmarble BTS Universe Story Game

Netmarble releases the official trailer for BTS Universe Story, the newest interactive social game adapted from world superstars BTS.

The trailer, which lasts almost 10 minutes, is available on the official BTS Universe Story YouTube channel and features BTS live-action and graphics of the BTS Universe characters, as well as providing an overview of the interesting stories that will be revealed in the game.

The trailer specifically reveals dates that seem to mark the occurrence of certain in-game events, including the exchange of mysterious photos of the BTS Universe characters against the sea. Players can guess the meaning until the game is officially released.

This interactive social game provides the opportunity for players to participate directly in the creation and development of in-game stories, as well as making choices that can lead to different story endings.

With various stories adapted from the BTS Universe, BTS Universe Story provides a “Create Story” mode for players to easily create their own stories using in-game production tools. Apart from that, players can also make choices in a pre-existing story to form a new storyline in “View Story” mode.

Players can also collect Outfits and various accessories to make the appearance of the BTS Universe characters even more attractive and take AR photos with the characters they have created through the “Collection” feature available in the game.

BTS Universe Story will be released globally on September 24. For more information on BTS Universe Story, please visit the official website or follow BTS Universe Story on Twitter and YouTube.



