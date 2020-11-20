Official Trailer of Cyberpunk 2077 starring Keanu Reeves

CD PROJEKT RED has released the new episode of the Night City Wire program, where it gives information about the new Cyberpunk 2077. In this section, not only did new trailers come from the game, it was emphasized that Johnny Silverhand will be an important character in the game.

The countdown continues for the December release of Cyberpunk 2077, the next big game of CD PROJEKT RED, which was delayed many times before. The last episode of Night City Wire broadcasts where the latest information about the game was shared was realized.

In this section, many important details about the game emerged. These included information about the role of Johnny Silverhand, the soundtrack of the play, and more. The broadcast took about half an hour.

Johnny will be an important character

One of the biggest questions on the minds of many actors was the role of Johnny Silverhand, the character Keanu Reeves not only portrayed but also played in the design of. Many feared that the role was simply a marketing trick and a brilliant guest star. According to the statements, this will not be the case. The character will play an important role in the game.

According to the statement, the time Keanu Reeves spent in front of the camera for this production was enough to match a few films. It is possible to see the trailer with the character in the link above.

It was also possible to see Keanu Reeves’ behind-the-scenes work. Saying that he has never been in such a production before, Reeves stated that the process is quite different but fun.

More than 100 songs

Another important detail announced in the program was the soundtrack of the production. There will be more than 100 songs in the game. In general, it is seen that the 90s are dominant in these songs. The soundtrack of the play includes works by artists such as Jewels, Grimes and Gazelle Twin.

Finally, he released a new gameplay trailer from the game. In this trailer, it is possible to get an idea of ​​the final game in general. It is also possible to see new regions in the game in the trailer. Below you can find the new gameplay trailer of the game, which will arrive on PC, Xbox One and PS4 on December 10th.



