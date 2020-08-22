Official teaser video showing Galaxy Z Fold 2 details leaked

A preview of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G was made at the Samsung Unpacked event on August 5, when the Galaxy Note 20 series was introduced. Although, this foldable phone has taken the stage, Samsung didn’t say much about this product, saying it will announce the details later this month. Afterwards, we saw a few promotional videos and a preview video that did not give much detail.

Now a new leaked video is joining these. In this video, which is apparent from Samsung’s hand, the Z Fold 2 5G focuses on the phone-tablet mix features. The message is given that you can have anything and do anything with this device.

The 7.6 inch ultra-thin glass screen has an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz, in Samsung’s term Adaptive Flex mode. Hands-free photography and video shooting and multitasking functions are also among the highlights of this foldable phone. It is noted that the Wireless DeX feature announced with the Galaxy Note 20 is also included in the Galaxy Z Fold 2 model.

Samsung plans to put the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on pre-order starting September 1. By the way, we anticipate that all the details about the phone will be clear at the end of the month.



