Official Support For Windows 7 and 8 Ends in January, Microsoft Edge Is Also Losing Support

The big picture: Windows 7 and Windows 8, released in 2009 and 2012, respectively, caused polar opposite consumer reviews. The former was viewed at the same level as XP, whereas users viewed the latter as a major failure. Unfortunately, support for both operating systems officially ends next month.

It’s 2009. Nvidia GTX 295 dominates the graphics card market, Apple recently released the iPhone 3G, and Microsoft announced its newest Windows 7 operating system, receiving high praise from consumers. Users finally felt that a suitable update from Windows XP had arrived, and within two years approximately 45% of PC owners had installed Windows 7 on their machines.

Fast forward three years and Windows 8 will appear. In case you forgot, Windows 8 was launched without the Start menu, instead focusing on a new, modern tile design. By comparison, Windows 8 barely gained market share more than two years after its release.

After massive negative user reviews, Microsoft released an update for Windows 8.1 just a year later. While the Windows 8.1 update improved the OS, the stigma around Windows 8 remained. Windows 8.1 has never held more than 19.1 percent of the total Windows market share, while Windows 7 and Windows 10 have achieved higher adoption rates in just eight months.

Microsoft offers two levels of support for its operating systems — “basic” and “advanced”. Basic support for Windows 7 ended in January 2015, while its extended support ended in January 2020. However, since Windows 7 still accounted for almost 25 percent of Windows installations, Microsoft offered an additional three years of support for a fee.

These additional years end on January 10, 2023, when the operating system will no longer receive updates. Meanwhile, for Windows 8, basic support ended in January 2018. Similarly, its extended support also ends on January 10, 2023.

In addition, Microsoft recently announced that Microsoft Edge will no longer receive updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8 after January 12, 2023. Microsoft Webview2, a tool that allows Edge to display web pages outside the browser, also loses support after this date.

Microsoft is not alone in its rejection of these legacy operating systems. In October, Google announced that it would no longer support Chrome for Windows 7 and 8.1 after January 2023.

In general, it’s sad to see that such a legendary operating system as Windows 7 is finally coming to an end. Users like it so much that even 13 years after the official launch, Windows 7 still occupies more than 10% of the market. Windows 8 isn’t that much: just 2.53 percent as of November 2022.