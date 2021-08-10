Official Specifications Of The Honor X20 5G Have Become Clear

Honor X20 5G has surfaced on its official online store in China. Thus, the technical details became clear. A short time ago, the introduction date of the Honor X20 5G model was announced.

Honor X20, Magic 3, and V7 Pro models will be introduced at the event, which is planned to be held on August 12, 2021. However, today the technical features of the Honor X20 have become clear.

What will the Honor X20 offer users?

The technical specifications of the Honor X20 5G were displayed in detail on its official online store in China. According to the announced features, the device will come with a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a medicine-shaped cutout in the upper left corner, and a 16 Megapixel main camera.

X20 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor

The device has 6 or 8 GB RAM options and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. This chipset offers flexible memory and storage options. For example, it allows the use of LPPDR5 or LPPDR4X memory according to the needs of the brands. The 6nm processor is also preferred in phones such as Oppo Reno 6 and Honor 50 SE.

The phone will be offered 128GB and 256GB storage options. On the back of the device, there is a 64 Megapixel camera with f / 1.9 aperture and a digital image stabilizer (EIS). Apart from that, it includes a 2 Megapixel depth sensor and a 2 Megapixel macro camera.

The remaining features include a 4300 mAh battery and 66W worth wired high-speed charger’s option. When we look at the software area, we see that Android 11 based Magic UI 4.2 is used.

The Honor X20 5G is listed in black, blue, and silver color options. Pricing and availability details of the phone are expected to be revealed at the event on Thursday.

Honor X20 5G specifications