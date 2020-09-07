Official solo debut, YooA Oh My Girl, ‘Bon Voyage’

YooA Oh My Girl finally made her solo debut with the mini album ‘Bon Voyage’.

On Monday (07/09) at 6 p.m. KST, YooA released the music video for her debut title track as soloist “Bon Voyage” along with the release of a mini album under the same name.

Through this music video for “Bon Voyage”, YooA delivers refreshing and calming music by inserting mystical elements by displaying some amazing animation effects.

The shooting of the video and also the shooting location of the music video are also ready to no less refresh the eyes of the audience.

YooA is the first member of the girl group Oh My Girl who made a solo debut since debuting with his group in 2015.

Check out Yooa’s ‘Bon Voyage’ MV below.



