Official Render Images of Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra Reveal For The First Time

Official render images of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which counts as the last flagship of Samsung, appeared on Samsung’s official Russia page. The new flagship candidate was displayed in an eye-catching copper color.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the long-standing and highly anticipated phone of Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, appeared for the first time with press images. The official press images of the phone, which we can learn about the design only thanks to its concept designs, fell on the Internet.

According to the information provided by Wccftech, the images appeared on Samsung’s official Russia site. It was claimed that the site was closed immediately after the visuals appeared, but we discovered that the story was a little different.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra in bronze

When we look at the images carefully, no brand is visible on the phone or on the S-Pen. But the interesting part of the job starts here. When you enter the page of Samsung Russia and go down, you can see that these images are still on the site but it says ‘Galaxy Note10’ on it. For this reason, it is very likely that the images are accidentally placed on the official Galaxy Note20 Ultra render images.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which is expected to be announced at Samsung’s UNPACKED event next month, looks quite stylish in the photos. Although we don’t have a visual on the front panel of the phone, we can see that there is a large camera module on the back.

Protecting the sharp lines of the Note series, Samsung also increased the elegance of the phone by choosing a color that is completely compatible with the phone in the S-Pen. Finally, the fact that the phone went to a color other than the classic in the color options indicates that the users may have a variety of color options.

Although it is not official to leave aside the clearest visuals of the design of the phone for the time being, when we look at the alleged hardware, it is said that Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with a speed of 3.1 GHz will be used on the phone. The phone, which is said to have 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, is expected to bring a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging of 45 W.



