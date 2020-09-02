Official release date for LG Wing with two screens

Some details have emerged for the two-screen LG Wing, for which LG has opted for a radical design. It was even seen while the phone was in use, but now the official launch date of the phone has been announced. For those who do not know, LG’s phone called Wing uses a second screen design that opens to the side, different from foldable phones. In the released video, the LG Wing introduction date marks the second week of September.

LG Wing launch date officially announced

LG’s two-screen phone Wing, shown in the video, will appear on the main screen side with a size of 6.8 inches. This screen will be accompanied by a second screen of 4 inches. Apart from these screen sizes, the device draws attention with its T-format design.

We do not know how it encounters difficulties in active use, but it is obvious that it is a remarkable choice compared to foldable phones. Contrary to popular belief, the LG Wing, which is not a flagship, is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 or 765G processor. In this context, the phone will have a price tag of $ 1,000, as far as it was revealed recently.

Releasing a promotional video on YouTube, LG Mobile Global refers to its new phone. Drawing attention to the T-shaped design of the phone, LG shows that this second screen can rotate 90 degrees with a promotional video.

We hope to see the details about the phone at the event on September 14, 2020.



