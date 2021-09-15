Official PSG Averages In FIFA 22; The Best Team In The Game?

FIFA 22: Paris Saint-Germain reveals to the community the valuation of their squad in FIFA 22. Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Di Maria, Donnarumma and more. FIFA 22 continues to reveal the averages of the main teams on the planet football. After having met the 22 best players and the statistics of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain discover how their squad is valuing. The truth is that the Parisian team is scary, even EA Sports joked with the possibility of making them the first 6-star club.

The trident above is made up of Mbappé, Neymar and Messi. The three do not fall below 91 points on average. Behind, both Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos are two columns on which the defense stands. Under sticks, Donnarumma has 89, while Keylor Navas follows with 88. There is little more to add.

Then we leave you the ratings of the club in full

PSG in FIFA 22: official assessment

Goalkeepers

Donnarumma (89, PT)

Stretched: 91

Stop: 83

Serve: 79

Reflexes: 90

Speed: 52

Position: 85

Keylor Navas (88, PT)

Stretched: 89

Stop: 84

Serve: 75

Reflexes: 89

Speed: 54

Position: 87

Sergio Rico (77, PT)

Stretched: 77

Stop: 74

Serve: 77

Reflexes: 80

Speed: 47

Position: 74

Defenses

Sergio Ramos (88, CT)

Rhythm: 70

Shot: 70

Pass: 76

Dribble: 74

Defense: 88

Physical: 84

Marquinhos (87, CT)

Rhythm: 81

Shot: 53

Pass: 75

Dribble: 74

Defense: 89

Physical: 81

Kimpembe (83, CT)

Rhythm: 81

Shot: 42

Pass: 68

Dribble: 70

Defense: 83

Physical: 86

Diallo (78, CT)

Rhythm: 74

Shot: 39

Pass: 71

Dribble: 76

Defense: 78

Physical: 77

Hakimi (85, RH)

Rhythm: 95

Shot: 71

Pass: 78

Dribble: 83

Defense: 76

Physical: 78

Bernat (82, LI)

Rhythm: 82

Shot: 65

Pass: 78

Dribble: 82

Defense: 76

Physical: 68