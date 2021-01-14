Official preview with the best films that will arrive in 2021

2021 on Netflix arrived loaded with good material. New episodes for many of our favorite series but above all, good movies to capture the attention of the fans.

And it is that the streaming platform is determined to have among its credits the most important stars of the moment, including several Oscar winners.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry, Octavia Spencer, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Zendaya, Regina King, Melissa McCarthy, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jason Momoa are just some of the actors that Netflix promises to show in his new movies.

In a three-minute trailer, Netflix showed that it is still on the rise and captured the attention of all audiences by announcing that the long-awaited third installment of the teen movie: The Kissing Both, will be on our screens this 2021.

Netflix Official Preview of Upcoming 2021 Movies

And the names in the credits of this movie immediately moved the fans, because they will once again see the strange Joey King making his epic mistakes in The Kissing Both, in the company of Jacob Elordi and the new star of the film, actress Lana. Condor.

Another teen movie coming out very soon is To All the Boys I’ve Loved, which also received approval for its third installment to see the light of day this season.