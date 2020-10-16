The official PlayStation digital store will stop offering content from its previous platforms at the end of October. All details and dates.

It’s official: PlayStation Store will stop selling PS3, PSP and PS Vita games at the end of this month of October through the PlayStation website and app. An official email issued by the Japanese company itself to PSN users clarifies that the indications and rumors of these last weeks are true and, therefore, with the imminent renewal of the PS Store due to the arrival of PlayStation 5, only content will be sold of these platforms from the consoles themselves.

You can still buy PS3, PSP and PS Vita games on the console

“Major Changes for PlayStation Store” is the title of the email that North American users have begun to receive. According to Siliconera, PS Store will from now on unify the sale of its digital products (games, DLC, avatars, accessories, themes …) for its last two domestic platforms from this October 21 until October 26 if we make those transactions in a web portal; October 28 from the official PlayStation app for mobile devices.

In practice, what does this mean? For example, if we have a PS Vita and we want to buy video games from its web portal or app, it will no longer be possible; however, from the console itself it will be possible. Existing PSP, PS3 and PS Vita players will be able to continue buying or downloading titles already purchased without any problem from the console: no content will be lost.

“You can continue accessing all your content previously purchased on PS3, PSP or PS Vita as before,” they comment in the email. “You can continue to buy PS3, PSP or PS Vita content by accessing the PS Store directly from your PS3, PSP or PS Vita,” insists Sony.

The new PS Store will be a reality on the occasion of the arrival of PS5, which will be integrated into the interface of the console so that we do not have to wait; it is no longer an app. Likewise, Sony has presented the new games library, which also simplifies aspects so that we have everything more accessible and clear. This week we have seen the new user interface of PlayStation 5; you can take a look here. The launch of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition is scheduled for November 19 in Europe with two models, PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition for 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively (a week before in the United States, Mexico and Japan)



