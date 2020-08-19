Official photos of Moto E7 Plus and E9 Plus revealed

Motorola is preparing to launch two mid-segment phones named Moto E7 Plus and Moto E9 Plus soon. The technical specifications and live photos of the E7 Plus from these two phones have leaked to the internet in recent weeks. The E9 Plus was seen in official records. Now, official photos of famous sensor Evan Blass, E7 Plus and E9 Plus. These photos show the designs and color options of the phones.

The Moto E7 Plus has a notched screen. The 5000 mAh battery gives the smart phone the energy it needs. This battery supports 10W charging speed. At the heart of the E7 Plus, the Snapdragon 460 processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone can also be seen in the photos. There are two sensors in the square-shaped camera module on this scanner. Although it is said that the main sensor will have a resolution of 48 megapixels, the technical specifications of the other sensor are currently unknown. It is stated that the non-Plus version of the phone, which is seen in blue and orange color options, can also be introduced.

On the G9 Plus, the front camera is placed in the hole in the upper left corner of the screen. The rear camera system is also located in a rectangular module at the top left. There are three camera sensors here. The 64-megapixel sensor serves as the main camera.

The phone’s fingerprint scanner is located on the right edge. Volume control and Google Assistant keys are placed on the left. 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, a 4700 mAh battery with 30W charging support are among the features of the phone. The E9 Plus will come in blue and bronze color options.

No exact launch date has been announced for the Moto E7 Plus and E9 Plus.



