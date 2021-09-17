Official images of Oppo K9 Pro appeared

The design of Oppo’s secret model K9 Pro has become clear. The new smartphone appeared on Chinese e-commerce sites.

The Oppo K9 Pro, which appeared in the past months, was listed on the website of the Chinese e-commerce site JD. The phone, whose name we have only heard with leak information, has officially appeared for the first time. K9 Pro, which appeared on the e-commerce site, later appeared on the site of another shopping platform Suning.

The design of Oppo’s new model has become clear

After the phone was listed on two different sites, its design became clear. It is also stated that the launch date of the listed phone is September 26. Standing out with its large camera design, the K9 Pro will come with a triple camera setup of 64 Megapixels, 8 Megapixels and 2 Megapixels.

The Oppo K9 Pro, whose technical details are not yet officially known, is expected to come with a 3.0 GHz CPU. On the other hand, it is claimed that the phone will have 12 GB of RAM. Described as a phone with “super performance”, Oppo K9 Pro will have an OLED panel on the screen side.

According to the leaks, Oppo K9 Pro, which is stated to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200, is expected to come with a 4500 mAh battery. In addition, it is stated that the phone supports 65 Watt fast charging. The price estimates of the phone are made as 350 – 400 dollars.