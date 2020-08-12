Official: Forza Horizon 3 will be removed from Xbox store

The official Forza account confirms that the game will reach “End of Life” status. Last weeks to buy the game before its withdrawal.

Forza Horizon 3 will no longer be available through digital purchase on September 28. The official Forza Horizon Twitter account has confirmed that the successful video game published in 2016 for Xbox One and PC will be dismissed in all its digital editions on that date as it enters what is called “End of Life” status. The farewell will be celebrated with a special in-game festival.

Forza Horizon 3 is headed towards "End of Life" status, and we're celebrating the Australian festival with a sale on the Standard and Ultimate Editions! Visit https://t.co/2IZtzgkotM for all the details! pic.twitter.com/fM7HugVtCh — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) August 11, 2020

What does this mean for Forza Horizon 3?

On a commercial level, the first direct effect on Forza Horizon 3 is that it can only be purchased through physical format, but no longer through digital distribution chains; in both Standard and Ultimate editions. The DLC is also removed, which is what is truly affected by preservation, since it is downloadable paid content not included on the disc.

In other words, if we don’t buy the DLC before September 28, that content will be inaccessible forever thereafter. The Expansion Pass (which includes the Blizzard Mointain and Hot Wheels expansions), is currently at a 70% discount; for 10.49 euros instead of the usual 34.99 euros. All editions of the game will be equally on sale until then.

As of the date indicated, game owners will be able to continue playing normally; even multiplayer and other online variants. The servers are not shut down, but the sale of the title in the Microsoft Store is withdrawn.

This situation is not new for the saga. In the past, Forza Motorsport 6 was retired (in August 2019 specifically), as was Forza Horizon 2 in August 2018.

Playground Games Eternal Australia

Forza Horizon 3 is considered in this house as one of the best arcade driving video games of the generation; surely only surpassed by works like Forza Horizon 4, which changed Australia for Great Britain with successes that go beyond the territorial. Those who have an Xbox One X can play FH3 in 4K resolution thanks to a free patch that brought improvements such as HDR, reflections, shadows and this higher resolution.



