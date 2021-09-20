Official FIFA 22 And Volta Soundtrack: All Songs And Artists

FIFA 22: EA Sports discovers the complete list of artists and songs selected to be part of the FIFA 22 soundtrack. Now available on Spotify. FIFA 22 has unveiled the soundtrack that will accompany the community during their passage through the main game modes. 123 songs from 27 countries are “the cultural reflection” that will “elevate the game for millions of our players.” Among the artists chosen we can see well-known groups such as CHVRCHES, girl in red, Major Lazer, Sia and Morad, among others.

The soundtrack has a separate list for the Volta Football mode, which is made up of 70 songs, compared to 53 for the rest of the modes. You can listen to them on Spotify from this moment through these links: original soundtrack and Volta soundtrack.

FIFA 22 Soundtrack – All Artists

Area21 | Followers

Arrdee | Oliver twist

Baby Queen | You shaped hole

Bakar | The Mission

Binki | Landline

Bloodmoon | Disarm

Caio Prado | Baoba

Casper Caan | Last chance

Che Lingo ft. Tamaraebi | Eyes on the Prize

CHVRCHES | Good girls

Easy Life | Skeletons

Elderbrook & Bob Moses | Inner Light

Enny | Yo quiero

Feiertag ft. Msafiri Zawose | Trepidation

Garden City Movement (with Lola Marsh) | Summer night

Girl in red | Apartment 402

Glass Animals | I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)

Greentea Peng ft. Simmy & Kid Cruise | Free My People

Harvey Causon | Tenfold

Hendrix Harris | The Hill

Hope Tala | Mad

Inhaler | Totally

Island | Do You Remember The Times

Joy Crookes | Feet Don’t Fail Me Now

Jungle | Talk About It

Karol Conka & RDD | Rise

Kero Kero Bonito | Well Rested

Kojey Radical ft. Lex Love | War outside

Kokoko! | Donne Moi, Je te Donne?

Little Simz | Fear no man

Loyle Carner | Yesterday

Luke Hemmings | Motion

Moodoïd (with Melody’s Echo Chamber) | Only one man

Moonchild Sanelly & Sad Night Dynamite | Demon

Morad | We continue

Musti & Jelassi ft. Gabifuego | Fire

My Morning Jacket | love love love

Pa Salieu ft. Slowthai | Glidin ‘

Polo & Pan ft. Channel Three | Tunnel

Polyamory | Hallelujah

Public Order | Feels Like Summer

Sam Fender | Get you down

Seb | Seaside_Demo

Shango SK | High way

Sir Was | Before the Morning Comes

Swedish House Mafia ft. Ty Dolla $ IGN & 070 Shake | Lifetime

Terry shows off | Act up

The Chemical Brothers | The Darkness That You Fear

Tsha ft. Trio Da Kali | Demba

V.I.C | A Teen

Willow Kayne | Two Seater

Yard Act | The Overload

Young Franco ft. Denzel Curry & Pell | Fallin ‘Apart

Volta soundtrack

84 Controller ft. Caitlyn Scarlett | U & Me

AC Slater, Darkzy & P Money | Vibes on Tap

Apollo BrownAitch ft. Hazel | Party Round my Place

AJ Tracey & Mabel | West ten

Aluna | Body Pump (Sammy Virji Remix)

Amber Mark | Mixer (Preditah Remix)

Ares Carter ft. Charlotte Haining | Out of Lives

Armand Van Helden & Riva Starr ft. Sharlene Hector | Step it Up (Zach Witness Remix)

Ashnikko ft. Kelis | Deal With It

Baauer | GOGO!

Badmómzjay | Your Nicht So

Big Zuu ft. D Double E | Variation

Bklava | Thinkin ‘Of You

Bluey | Wine It

Brockhampton ft. Danny Brown | Buzzcut

Caribou | Never come back

Chika | Hickory dickory

Choomba ft. LP Giobbi & Blush’ko | Say it

Cobrah | U know me

Cole LC ft. Adz | Westbrook

Crush Club | Believer

Dan D’Lion | Good times to come

DJ Snake & Malaa | Pondicherry

DRS & Mozey | Dance the night away

Earthgang ft. Future | Billi

Firebeatz | Let’s get down

Flohio | Whiplash

Headie One ft. Young T & Bugsey | Princess cuts

Hermitude | HyperParadise (Flume Remix) [GANZ Flip]

Holy **** | Deleters (Apre Remix)

Hybrid Minds ft. Grace Grundy | Bad to me

JAE5 ft. Skepta & Rema | Dimension

Jay Prince | In the morning

Jimothy Lacoste | Describe Vibe

John Newman | Love me Again (Vice Remix)

Kah-Lo | Commandments

Kent Jones ft. Rick Ross | Bout that

Keys N Krates | Brazilian Love Song

Kream | Take control

Lice (Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman) | Ask Anyone

Lorde ft. Run the Jewels | Supercut (El-P Remix)

LoveLeo ft. Rico Nasty | Tung tied

Machinedrum ft. Dawn Richard | Do It 4 U

Major Lazer ft. Sia & Labrinth | Titans (VIP Remix)

Manga Saint Hilare & Lewi B | Don’t Just Sit There. Do Something.

MK XYZ | Geaux

Mr Jukes & Barney Artist ft. Kofi Stone | Check the Pulse

Neon Nights ft. Outlaw The Artist | Shining

Noisy | 24/7

Nutty P & Pav4n | Moves

NVDES | Out with a Bang

Odeal | More Life

Orang Utan | Who’s your love

P Money & Sillencer | Doing well

Pav4n & Kromestar | Stasis

Reve | CTRL + ALT + DELETE

RL Grime & ISOxo | Stinger

Saint Bodhi | Blessed

Seeyousoon | Ben affleck

Shay D | Talk of the Town

Shygirl | Siren

Statik Selektah ft. Joey Bad4 $$ | Watch me

Stylolive & Los Rakas & Happy Colors | One 2 Three

Terrel Hines | Otherside

The Chemical Brothers | The Darkness That You Fear

The Dirty 33 & Bobbie Johnson | Glowed up

Verb T & Illinformed | Low Notes

Wacotron | Toothpaste

Xvoto | Brainfreeze

Yeboyah | Just se