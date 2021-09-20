Official FIFA 22 And Volta Soundtrack: All Songs And Artists

FIFA 22: EA Sports discovers the complete list of artists and songs selected to be part of the FIFA 22 soundtrack. Now available on Spotify. FIFA 22 has unveiled the soundtrack that will accompany the community during their passage through the main game modes. 123 songs from 27 countries are “the cultural reflection” that will “elevate the game for millions of our players.” Among the artists chosen we can see well-known groups such as CHVRCHES, girl in red, Major Lazer, Sia and Morad, among others.
The soundtrack has a separate list for the Volta Football mode, which is made up of 70 songs, compared to 53 for the rest of the modes. You can listen to them on Spotify from this moment through these links: original soundtrack and Volta soundtrack.
FIFA 22 Soundtrack – All Artists
Area21 | Followers
Arrdee | Oliver twist
Baby Queen | You shaped hole
Bakar | The Mission
Binki | Landline
Bloodmoon | Disarm
Caio Prado | Baoba
Casper Caan | Last chance
Che Lingo ft. Tamaraebi | Eyes on the Prize
CHVRCHES | Good girls
Easy Life | Skeletons
Elderbrook & Bob Moses | Inner Light
Enny | Yo quiero
Feiertag ft. Msafiri Zawose | Trepidation
Garden City Movement (with Lola Marsh) | Summer night
Girl in red | Apartment 402
Glass Animals | I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)
Greentea Peng ft. Simmy & Kid Cruise | Free My People
Harvey Causon | Tenfold
Hendrix Harris | The Hill
Hope Tala | Mad
Inhaler | Totally
Island | Do You Remember The Times
Joy Crookes | Feet Don’t Fail Me Now
Jungle | Talk About It
Karol Conka & RDD | Rise
Kero Kero Bonito | Well Rested
Kojey Radical ft. Lex Love | War outside
Kokoko! | Donne Moi, Je te Donne?
Little Simz | Fear no man
Loyle Carner | Yesterday
Luke Hemmings | Motion
Moodoïd (with Melody’s Echo Chamber) | Only one man
Moonchild Sanelly & Sad Night Dynamite | Demon
Morad | We continue
Musti & Jelassi ft. Gabifuego | Fire
My Morning Jacket | love love love
Pa Salieu ft. Slowthai | Glidin ‘
Polo & Pan ft. Channel Three | Tunnel
Polyamory | Hallelujah
Public Order | Feels Like Summer
Sam Fender | Get you down
Seb | Seaside_Demo
Shango SK | High way
Sir Was | Before the Morning Comes
Swedish House Mafia ft. Ty Dolla $ IGN & 070 Shake | Lifetime
Terry shows off | Act up
The Chemical Brothers | The Darkness That You Fear
Tsha ft. Trio Da Kali | Demba
V.I.C | A Teen
Willow Kayne | Two Seater
Yard Act | The Overload
Young Franco ft. Denzel Curry & Pell | Fallin ‘Apart
Volta soundtrack
84 Controller ft. Caitlyn Scarlett | U & Me
AC Slater, Darkzy & P Money | Vibes on Tap
Apollo BrownAitch ft. Hazel | Party Round my Place
AJ Tracey & Mabel | West ten
Aluna | Body Pump (Sammy Virji Remix)
Amber Mark | Mixer (Preditah Remix)
Ares Carter ft. Charlotte Haining | Out of Lives
Armand Van Helden & Riva Starr ft. Sharlene Hector | Step it Up (Zach Witness Remix)
Ashnikko ft. Kelis | Deal With It
Baauer | GOGO!
Badmómzjay | Your Nicht So
Big Zuu ft. D Double E | Variation
Bklava | Thinkin ‘Of You
Bluey | Wine It
Brockhampton ft. Danny Brown | Buzzcut
Caribou | Never come back
Chika | Hickory dickory
Choomba ft. LP Giobbi & Blush’ko | Say it
Cobrah | U know me
Cole LC ft. Adz | Westbrook
Crush Club | Believer
Dan D’Lion | Good times to come
DJ Snake & Malaa | Pondicherry
DRS & Mozey | Dance the night away
Earthgang ft. Future | Billi
Firebeatz | Let’s get down
Flohio | Whiplash
Headie One ft. Young T & Bugsey | Princess cuts
Hermitude | HyperParadise (Flume Remix) [GANZ Flip]
Holy **** | Deleters (Apre Remix)
Hybrid Minds ft. Grace Grundy | Bad to me
JAE5 ft. Skepta & Rema | Dimension
Jay Prince | In the morning
Jimothy Lacoste | Describe Vibe
John Newman | Love me Again (Vice Remix)
Kah-Lo | Commandments
Kent Jones ft. Rick Ross | Bout that
Keys N Krates | Brazilian Love Song
Kream | Take control
Lice (Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman) | Ask Anyone
Lorde ft. Run the Jewels | Supercut (El-P Remix)
LoveLeo ft. Rico Nasty | Tung tied
Machinedrum ft. Dawn Richard | Do It 4 U
Major Lazer ft. Sia & Labrinth | Titans (VIP Remix)
Manga Saint Hilare & Lewi B | Don’t Just Sit There. Do Something.
MK XYZ | Geaux
Mr Jukes & Barney Artist ft. Kofi Stone | Check the Pulse
Neon Nights ft. Outlaw The Artist | Shining
Noisy | 24/7
Nutty P & Pav4n | Moves
NVDES | Out with a Bang
Odeal | More Life
Orang Utan | Who’s your love
P Money & Sillencer | Doing well
Pav4n & Kromestar | Stasis
Reve | CTRL + ALT + DELETE
RL Grime & ISOxo | Stinger
Saint Bodhi | Blessed
Seeyousoon | Ben affleck
Shay D | Talk of the Town
Shygirl | Siren
Statik Selektah ft. Joey Bad4 $$ | Watch me
Stylolive & Los Rakas & Happy Colors | One 2 Three
Terrel Hines | Otherside
The Chemical Brothers | The Darkness That You Fear
The Dirty 33 & Bobbie Johnson | Glowed up
Verb T & Illinformed | Low Notes
Wacotron | Toothpaste
Xvoto | Brainfreeze
Yeboyah | Just se