Official fan cover released to keep Raspberry Pi 4 cooler

The Raspberry Pi Foundation is releasing very interesting devices this year. Previously we saw the updated Raspberry Pi 4, a new Raspberry Pi camera, and the Raspberry Pi 400, a keyboard with a computer inside. Now there is a new product called Raspberry Pi 4 Case Fan, which is more modest than them. Raspberry Pi 4 will be kept cooler thanks to a $ 5 fan and heat channel. Moreover, this will be the case even in the most demanding overclocking operations.

Actually, fan cases for the Raspberry Pi are not new, but the fact that it is an official model makes this latest product a bit more attractive. Its easy and satisfactory attachment to the already existing official Raspberry Pi 4 case, or the heat channel we mentioned, fully fits the processor of the mini computer.

The idea of ​​adding a fan to the Raspberry Pi might sound a bit silly. After all, lately everyone has been looking for a way to get rid of the fans on their computers. However, by adding fans, the power and performance of the Raspberry Pi can be increased even more. Moreover, considering that the updated Raspberry Pi 4, which came out earlier this year and has 8 GB of RAM, performs at a level that rivals mainstream Windows and Apple laptops, the idea of ​​adding a fan is even more attractive.

The Raspberry Pi is increasingly becoming a real computer, and the new fan module can be considered a sign of this transformation. Moreover, it fits with the customizable image of the brand.

Raspberry Pi 4 Case Fan is only compatible with the official Raspberry Pi 4 case developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Abroad, it is sold with a price tag of $ 5 by authorized dealers linked from the foundation’s website.



