Official documents give hints about Realme Q2

Realme Q2 will be officially revealed on October 13th. Realme’s first device to come with the Android 11 operating system and Realme UI 2.0 user interface has passed AnTuTu’s benchmark test a while ago. The smartphone is now seen in the database of China’s certification board 3C.

The smartphone displays here with the model number RMX2117. Some features of the phone, which will come with 30W fast charging support and 5G connectivity, have also appeared in TENAA’s database. The Q2 is said to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD + resolution, 20: 9 aspect ratio screen.

The 48-megapixel sensor is expected to serve as the main camera in the Realme Q2. This camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front of the phone is a 16-megapixel camera.

It is stated that at the heart of the phone is a 2.4 GHz eight-core processor, whose name has not yet been revealed. It is stated that this processor is completed by 4 or 6 GB of RAM. Internal storage is 128 GB.

Realme Q2 gets the energy it needs from its 4900 mAh battery. 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1 mm. It can be seen in official documents that the phone weighs 194 grams. It is stated that the color options will be silver, black, gray and blue.



