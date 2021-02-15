Official Demon Slayer game gets video with gameplay

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hinokami Kepputan, the long-awaited official game of the anime and hit manga, won today almost seven minutes of unprecedented gameplay in its Versus mode, which you can check out here:

If you think the game is too familiar, it has good reason. After all, the CC2 studio also worked on Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, great credentials that certainly make any otaku very happy.

For now, only confirmed playable characters Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Inosuke Hashibara, Giyu Tomioka and Zenitsu Agatsuma appear on the video, but we may have even more fighters when the game is released sometime in 2021.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hinokami Kepputan will have versions for PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Did you like the fights that were shown in the video? Looking forward to the game? Comment below!