Official debut trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 released

The official release trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, which will be released on December 10, has been released.Hours left for Cyberpunk 2077 While the eagerly waiting for the new game of the series continues, Cyberpunk 2077 release trailer was recently released.

Cyberpunk 2077, which has been developed for about 7 years and is highly anticipated by the players, will finally be released on December 10th without any delay. While CD Projekt RED’s new game was expected by many players, today the last trailer of the game has been released.

The company, which released the last trailer of the game before its official release, further increases the excitement of the players. This released trailer focuses on the V character we will manage in the game. In addition to this, the trailer, where we can see many items in the game, also welcomes us with all its glory in Night City. If you wish, let’s leave you alone with the release trailer without further ado.



