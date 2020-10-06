Official date of the Apple Keynote 2020

September not only marks the end of summer and the return to routine, but also the beginning of a new technological course for brands and companies in the sector. And among them Apple, which has been choosing the month of September for years to show us the new models of its flagship product: the iPhone.

But in this strange 2020 in which the Coronavirus has paralyzed everything, last month’s event focused on the new iPad Air, the 8th generation iPad and the Apple Watch Series 6. We did not see a trace of the new mobiles, such and how all the ‘leaks’ were pointing.

The anonymous sources and all the information of the sector then turned to a new date: Tuesday, October 13, and of course they have been completely right, because Apple has just officially announced its next Keynote for next week, precisely on Tuesday and 13.

Why that day? Because Apple always chooses the second Tuesday of every September for its Keynote, and has moved it to October in this case. Thus, at 10 am local time in California, 7 pm in Spain, from Apple Park in Menlo, California, we will attend the presentation of an event that bears the slogan ‘Hello, speed’. Will it be the new iPhone? Frankly, it would be really strange if we didn’t see them.

What can we expect from the event? Well, according to all sources, a total of 4 models that will also have different dates of departure in stores. The ‘standard’ models of the iPhone 12 can be reserved from October 19, while the Pro versions would take longer, and would not be released until sometime in November.

Four iPhone 12s? Well yes, that is what is expected according to all the ‘leaks of experts and sources in the sector:

– Two top-of-the-range iPhone 12 models with 6.7 and 6.1-inch screens

– Two more ‘cheaper’ iPhone 12 models with 5.4 and 6.1-inch screens

According to ‘leakster’ Jon Prosser, the initial shipment of iPhone 12 units will go out to dealers on October 5 before the launch event, and this will include the 5.4-inch “mini” iPhone 12 – which he claims is “definitely the definitive brand name” – and the 6.1-inch model of the lower-end iPhone 12. Prosser claims that the two high-end Pro models will be announced at the same event but will ship in late November.



