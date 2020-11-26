Official confirmation for Galaxy S21 Plus

It is now considered certain that Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 series in January. Seeing the members of the series on certificate sites also supports this situation. Galaxy S21 Plus also appeared in the database of the Indian Standards Bureau (BIS) with model number SMG996B / DS.

Recently, the standard version of the Galaxy S21 was also approved by BIS. While the phone in question has a screen size of 6.2 inches, it is seen that the screen size on the S21 Plus will increase to 6.7 inches.

Although the sizes of the screens are different, their features seem to be the same. It is stated that OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate will be preferred on both phones and 1080p resolution will be offered.

It is said that Samsung will introduce the expected announcement on January 14th. At this event, the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and the most powerful model of the trio, the S21 Ultra, will be revealed.



