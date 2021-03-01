Official approvals are coming for the Oppo A74

Official signs began to appear indicating that the exit of the Oppo A73’s follower was approaching. The smartphone in question will become official under the name Oppo A74, predictably.

The smartphone, bearing the model number CPH2219, has received the approval of more than one organization. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the Indian Standards Bureau, Indonesia’s certification agency TKDN, the Eurasian Economic Commission, and the Wi-Fi Alliance are among the approval bodies for the phone.

All these confirmations also help to get an idea of ​​the phone’s features. According to the certificates, the A74 will come out of the box with the Android 10 operating system. It seems likely that ColorOS 7 will complete Android 10. The Chinese Quality Certificate shows 33W fast charging support. 4G version of the A73 was presented to users with 30W and 5G version with 18W charging support.

The CPH2219 seems highly likely to be a 4G phone. Because another device with the model number CPH2197 and with 5G support is also approved. It seems that this version will have a battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh.