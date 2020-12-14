Official announcement for Vivo X60 series introduction

The official announcement for the introduction of the Vivo X60 series has finally arrived. Last week, it was claimed that the announcement of the series will be made on December 28th. Vivo announced the launch date as December 29. The X60 Pro is expected to be the first phone to carry the Exynos 1080 processor. However, the collaboration between Vivo and German optical manufacturer Zeiss will also be announced at the event.

The X60 series is among the last devices expected to be announced in 2020. The series, which will bring Samsung’s new 5 nm processor to the stage, will also introduce Vivo’s new OriginOS platform.

There are three phones in the Vivo X50 series. For this reason, it seems likely that three devices will be presented in the X60 series. However, although there are three devices in the image shared by Vivo for promotion, it is striking that two of them carry the same camera system.

The device in the middle is expected to be the X60 located in the middle segment, and the devices with the same camera design will be the X60 Pro and X60 Pro Plus. It seems likely that these two phones will be separated by camera sensors.

It takes two more weeks to learn all the details about the Vivo X60 series. However, it will not be a surprise to encounter new leaks regarding the series in this process.



