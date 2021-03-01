Official announcement for Oppo Find X3 launch date

Rumors about the launch date of the Oppo Find X3 series have been around for a while. The expected explanation on the subject finally came. Oppo announced that the Find X3 will be revealed on March 11.

There is no new detail regarding the Find X3 in Oppo’s announcement. It is said that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor will be at the heart of the Pro version of the smartphone. It is also taken for granted that the Find X3 Pro offers a high quality screen experience with its refresh rate and resolution. The sentence “Awaken the color” in Oppo’s image also supports this.

The power of the Find X3 Pro’s camera is also expressed in the phrase “promises to capture the moment”. He states that the camera of the phone will provide the highest photo and video quality in different scenarios.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch QHD + resolution Super AMOLED display. It is stated that the main and ultra wide-angle cameras of the phone will have special production Sony IMX766 sensors.