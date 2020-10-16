Official announcement for Motorola Moto E7 approaching

Motorola introduced the Moto E7 Plus last month. Despite this, the standard version of the Moto E7 is still not official. While the E7 was seen on certification documents, live leaks, and records of a Canadian mobile operator, it was not officially revealed.

A new operator record has now been added to these leaks. In this recording, it is possible to see the technical features of the smartphone once again. This new leak also reveals that the phone’s release date is a little closer.

The Moto E7 has a 6.2 inch HD + resolution LCD screen. This screen, which has an aspect ratio of 19: 9, has a drop notch on it and this notch houses the 5 megapixel front camera. On the back of the phone, there is a 13 megapixel main camera, 2 megapixel depth sensor, LED flash and fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The power that the phone needs is supplied by a 3550 mAh battery that is filled through the micro USB port.

There is no price and release date information for the Motorola Moto E7 yet.



