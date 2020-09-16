Official 8K 60 FPS Trailer of Crysis Remastered Released

A new trailer of Crysis Remastered, one of the first series that comes to mind when it comes to computer games, has been released. The most interesting point in the trailer was the 8K 60 FPS images.

The Crysis series, known as the best series of computer games years ago, was silent for a long time and did not share information about any new game. Even though it does not come up with a new game today, a new information came from Crysis, which welcomes players with a Remastered version.

A new trailer of Crysis Remastered, which many people were eagerly waiting for, was shared. The most interesting point of the new trailer shared was 8K resolution. The trailer of 8K and 60 frames per second reveals the new graphics while also revealing the atmosphere of the game.

Comparative trailer released

One of the biggest innovations added to Crysis Remastered was the system named SVOGI Global Illumination. At the same time, adding high-resolution textures, real-time reflections and renewed underwater visuals, Crysis will convey a brand new feeling to the players.

In the past many of us have been asking “Will my computer open Crysis?” When asking questions like Crysis Remastered’s announced system requirements do not seem very daunting. You can find the official system requirements for the game through the lists below.

Crysis Remastered system requirements:

Minimum:

Operating system: Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 or AMD Ryzen 3

RAM: 8 GB

Storage space: 20 GB

Direct X version: Direct X 11

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon 470

Graphics memory: 4 GB graphics memory, support for 1080p resolution

Suggested:

Operating system: Windows 10 64 Bit last update

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 or higher or AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

RAM: 12 GB

Storage space: 20 GB

Direct X version: Direct X 11

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or AMD Radeon Vega 56

Graphics memory: 8 GB graphics memory, support for 4K resolution

What do you think about the new trailer? Do you think the Remastered version will replace the original game or will it be as successful as the original game? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



