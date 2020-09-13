Officers shot in US patrol car – both in critical condition

The attack is condemned by Donald Trump, while angry Los Angeles citizens shout “we hope they die”.

In the American city of Los Angeles, two officers are in danger of death after they were shot in what the police describe as an “ambush”. It writes the newspaper Los Angeles Times.

The shooting took place at 7pm on Saturday night in the suburb of Compton and was captured by a surveillance camera.

On it you can see a man walking to the parked patrol car, pulling a gun and firing several shots into the car from the side of the passenger seat. Then the perpetrator runs from the scene.

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The injured officer is a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who is the mother of a six-year-old boy, Los Angeles police said.

According to the newspaper, they have been hit in the head and face, respectively.

The FBI is investigating an attack

Both officers have been working in the socially disadvantaged suburb of Compton – which, among other things, forms the framework for much of Los Angeles’ gang crime – since the summer of 2019.

“It’s a dangerous job,” local police chief Alex Villanueva told a news conference late Saturday night.

– The two officers were caught in ambush committed by a perpetrator in a cowardly manner.

The FBI is already taking part in the investigation.

Increased tensions

The attack comes after officers on Thursday shot and killed a man in Compton in connection with a search, local police said.

However, it is unclear whether the two shooting episodes are connected, and the police also do not state whether they have identified Saturday’s perpetrator.

Tensions between officers and ordinary citizens are already high, and on Saturday night they broke out in bright hats.

The United States has experienced large and violent demonstrations against police violence over the summer after the black man George Floyd died during an arrest on May 25, in which an officer put his knee on his neck.

Protesters block entrance to hospital

After the attack on the two officers, angry citizens gathered in front of the hospital they were immediately rushed to, shouting “we hope they die”.

It informed Los Angeles’ police on Twitter and warned that the protests could cost lives as ambulances could not reach the hospital.

US President Donald Trump has also condemned the attack.

– Beasts that must be beaten down hard, he writes on Twitter, referring to the perpetrator.

Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020



